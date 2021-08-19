Garcia offers gas hot water servicing and replacement services

The Wellington plumber and gasfitter fits new and services existing gas hot water cylinders in the region.

Gas water heaters need replacing every 6 to 12 years to prevent faults, such as pressures in valves, leaks, sediment build-up and gas emissions. Garcia can regularly maintain your gas hot water to ensure that there are no underlying issues that may cause problems in the future. Our gasfitters can service parts and offer a full replacement if the item is nearing the end of its life.

Our team are also well-versed in converting electric hot water systems to gas ones, which are more cost-effective and energy-efficient in the long run than their counterparts. We perform the complete replacement and ensure you don’t end up without warm water for an extended period.

Garcia’s regular gas heater servicing ensures that any underlying issues are addressed in time, which in turn will save you money and problems in the long run. Our gasfitters are qualified and work to all New Zealand requirements and offer an efficient, reliable and safe service for all our clients. Get in touch today to get a professional team to work on your gas hot water system!

For more information, visit our website at https://garcia.co.nz/.