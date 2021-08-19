Canda is launching a new blog series

The New Zealand cybersecurity organisation is launching a new group of blogs to educate Kiwis about safety online.

The following topics will be included in the series, which will regularly be uploaded to the organisation’s blog page:

Is antivirus dead?

Top cybersecurity controls for 2021

Mobile device management

Patching vs vulnerability management

How to report a breach?

Principle of least privilege

Changing default credentials

Network segmentation vs separation

Securing 365

Securing RDP

Hackers: Who are they, and why do they hack?

The topics address critical cybersecurity measures that organisations and individuals should address to ensure that personal information and data stay protected. Some of the blogs have educational content that will further help interested individuals understand cybersecurity and the online world.

Canda offers expert cybersecurity services to organisations looking for a way to increase the safety of their data and ensure that they have put measures in place to prevent a breach or hack. We offer services in certification and accreditation, cloud safety, application security, risk assessment and system security plans. We aim to educate and create a solution for any sized organisation. If you would like to engage our services, contact us today!

For more information, visit our website at https://canda.co.nz/.