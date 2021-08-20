Plaster N Paint offers skimming services across the Wellington region

Fix the damages on your wall with Plaster N Paint’s skimming service.

Skimming is a technique that helps smoothen a wall’s surface to prepare it for a successful paint job. Leaving a surface untouched before applying a coat of paint will set you up for a paint job that won’t last and looks dated. The experienced plasterers at Plaster N Paint have the knowledge and equipment to make your walls look the smoothest they have ever been.

Our skimming technique starts with prepping your walls to remove any dirt and sealing visible cracks. We use a water-based primer and prepare the plaster for skimming. Plaster N Paint always applies two skim coats to make sure you get the most significant benefit from our jobs. The process ends with sanding the surface to remove any imperfections.

Plaster N Paint is a new plastering and painting business in the Wellington region, offering a range of services to upgrade the interior and exterior of your home. Our team has several years of experience delivering solutions to the Wellington region and work efficiently and cost-effectively. If you need your walls skimmed, contact our plastering team today.

For more information, visit our website at https://plasternpaint.co.nz/.