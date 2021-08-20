Summer range coming soon to Redwood Clothing

The tall women’s clothing store is launching a summer collection on their online store soon.

Redwood Clothing’s summer range is expected to hit the new in section on the website shortly to prepare tall New Zealand women for the warm summer months. The company modifies designer clothes to fit females with long legs and arms, as they have found it challenging to come across items that fit well from traditional stores.

The summer collection will include light singlets, skirts, dresses and shorts to make those warm summer days more bearable. Redwood Clothing is looking at launching a range of brands and styles, so every tall woman across the country can find a piece that they would enjoy wearing. Our retail stores in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, will stock our collection, so you can come and try on the clothes before purchasing. Our salespeople are well versed in helping tall women find what they are looking for.

Redwood Clothing is a bespoke company, making solutions for even the tallest women across the country. Our summer collection is looking to turn out the greatest ever, so make sure you follow us. Visit our online store or come and see us in-store to find stylish solutions for your needs!