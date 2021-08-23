Rent Ready offers property management services in the Wairarapa

The property management company has expanded its services to the whole of Wairarapa, including Masterton, Carterton and Martinborough, to support rental property owners and tenants in the area.

Rent Ready provides professional property management, proven systems and a simple fee structure, making the lives of owners and tenants easier. The company’s services include a market appraisal, communication, rent collection and reviews, maintenance and repairs, advertising, viewings and vetting and inspections and reporting.

Kate and Stacy understand the Wairarapa community and homes well and know what both owners and tenants are looking for in a rental property management company. We work to give peace of mind to owners, ensuring that their property is taken care of and is a worthwhile investment. We are also there to support tenants if the property needs maintenance and servicing and will organise the renovations promptly and efficiently.

Rent Ready understands the challenges that may come with a rental property, so we are there to offer a simple solution to anyone that is struggling to keep on top of their investment. Get in touch with us if you own a rental property in the Wairarapa and need a trusted property management company to look after your investment.

For more information, visit our website at https://rentready.co.nz/.