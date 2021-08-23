Gillespie Young Watson is hiring

The trusted company are looking for an experienced trust lawyer to join their team in Wellington.

The applicant needs to have relevant trust law experience and be versatile with a can-do attitude. GYW prides itself on being a partner to our clients, so you must be motivated to create a lasting relationship with the people you work with.

Our firm offers a busy, collegial and fun environment to work in. We value teamwork and pride ourselves in providing the highest quality of service to those in need. GYW is at the forefront of legal technology and works in a paper-light environment. Our team is keen to work with people who embrace new technology and are looking forward to learning new things regularly.

GYW offices are close to transport, shopping and recreation, making it an ideal environment to work in. We understand the importance of work-life balance and offer the flexibility to work from home a few times a week.

If you believe you would be an excellent fit for our legal practice, send in your application today, and we will be in touch shortly.

Explore our services and learn more about our company on our website today!