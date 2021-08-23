New boutique residential project announced for Epsom - Symphony303

AUCKLAND

A new commercial to residential building conversion has been announced for one of Auckland’s most sought-after suburbs. Launching in September and due for completion at the end of 2023, Symphony303 is an exclusive collection of 43 premium apartments offering access to the highly desirable Double Grammar Zone for a fraction of the median Epsom sales price.

Symphony303 is the latest residential apartment offering by seasoned developers, Tim and Andrew Lamont of Lamont & Co. The twin brothers are behind a number of Auckland’s most successful urban living precincts including; Fabric of Onehunga which recently won an Architecture Award for multi-unit housing; award-winning SKHY and SKHY2 in Grafton which won national architecture honours and more recently, The Onehunga Mall Club, which will be a landmark tower of 102 apartments in Onehunga.

The Symphony303 development will repurpose an existing commercial building, extending and transitioning it into thoughtfully designed residential housing.

“We will strip the original building back to its concrete frame in order to preserve the existing character elements including the generous ceiling height. It will then be extended and two additional levels will be added to create a five storey building, four levels of sunny elevated apartments on top of a ground floor dedicated to car parks, bike stands and storage units,” says Tim Lamont.

Driven to create cleverly designed high quality housing in desirable neighbourhoods, Andrew Lamont says,

“As long time residents in the area, Tim and I can see just how much Epsom has to offer. It’s a fabulous location with Cornwall Park on your doorstep. You’ve got Newmarket, Mt Eden shops, Greenwoods Corner and Epsom shops just minutes away, easy access to motorway onramps, bus and train networks and the CBD, and walking distance to the best schools in the country.”

Matthew Downs, Principal Architect leading the design from award-winning Jasmax architects, says that the concept for this project has been based around harmony and balance.

“Everything in the design process has been considered to create a sense of space and balance. The adaptive reuse of the ex-commercial building’s structure was an exciting challenge and one we hope to repeat on future projects due to reduced carbon impact. Our design response responds to and establishes balance between the vibrant urban context that one gets living so close to a bustling hub like Newmarket and the calm, serene tree-lined avenues of Epsom,” says Downs.

He adds, “one of the many unique features will be the generous entrance and lobby which will instantly evoke a sense of calm and spaciousness with its double height ceiling. Our aim is for residents to feel they have arrived home to a true sanctuary where they can retreat and reset.”

All units have been purposefully positioned to face north-west or north-east to ensure abundant sun gains throughout the day and kitchens include integrated appliances, with the two and three bedroom units boasting additional practicality and space with a butler’s pantry.

Storage units will be located on the ground floor for those wanting extra amenity and all but six apartments will be allocated either one or two car parks. The lobby will include a dedicated parcel drop off zone for the secure and convenient delivery of online purchases including grocery and meal plan deliveries and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging will be in place.

The position of surrounding character buildings such as the historic Epsom Post Office and the unitary plan’s height restrictions, mean that Symphony303 will have largely protected and uninterrupted views. The upper levels will enjoy outlooks towards nearby landmark mountains, Maungakiekie (One Tree Hill) and Te Kōpuke (Mt Saint John) to the East, Maungawhau (Mt Eden) to the North, and surrounding tree lined Epsom avenues to the West.

Well connected to all shopping and transport amenities, Symphony303 is only 800m from Farro food market and less than 2kms from Newmarket Westfield Shopping Centre and Newmarket train station. The entrance to the majestic Cornwall Park and its 270 hectares of manicured green space is directly across the road, and Symphony303 is in zone for some of the country’s top schools including, Auckland Grammar, Epsom Girls Grammar, Epsom Normal, Kohia Terrace and Epsom Normal Primary.

Symphony303 will be built on a 1,682 sqm site, and will offer layout options that include one bedroom, one bedroom plus multi-purpose room, two and three bedroom units ranging from 43sqm to 111sqm, excluding outdoor terraces which range from 6sqm to 36sqm.

Symphony’s on-site showroom will open in September and will include a display kitchen, bathroom and viewing platform. Prices range from $650k to $2.275M and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Register your interest at www.symphony303.co.nz to be the first to be informed of the display suite opening.