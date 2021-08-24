Urban Homes Win Gold at the 2021 Registered Master Builders Association House of the Year Awards

WHITIANGA

It’s smiles all around at Urban Homes today, after they took home a Registered Master Builders Association House of the Year Awards' Gold on Saturday night, for their Whitianga show home.

Coromandel branch manager, Deane Sanders received the award on behalf of Urban Homes.

A spokesperson for Urban said, "Our gem in the Coromandel shone brightly in the GIB Show Home Category for the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel region - and we couldn't be prouder of the win!"

The GIB Show Home Award is open to show homes and spec homes built by a Registered Master Builder.

This brings Urban Homes' award tally to six for 2021, with four Golds.

• $1m - $1.5m: Flagstaff - Gold Award

• GIB Show Home House of the Year - Gold Award

• GIB Show Home: – Pukekura / Roto-O-Rangi - Gold Award

• GIB Show Home Category Award winner

• Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000: Cambridge - Gold Award

• $650,000 - $700,000: Ohaupo - Silver Award

Urban Homes have consistently received gold awards at the Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards every year since 2010, as well as multiple supreme awards, category awards and lifestyle awards in Hamilton and the Waikato.