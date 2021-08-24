Greg and Sam were high-school sweethearts and were crazy excited about getting married. Set in the back blocks of Pukekohe on a lush green lawn (that was re-grassed just for the wedding) two awesome families celebrated Greg and Sam’s big day in style. At 9.30am on their wedding day they both opened gifts they’d specifically made for each other: a wooden plaque to remember the day they got married and a book with the 10 years of memories they’ve had together. Their tear-jerker vows had everyone reaching for the tissue-boxes and their reception under our tent had all dancing into the small hours. Video courtesy of Perspectives Photo and Cinema.

