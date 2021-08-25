Re:Vision Recommends Eating Right For Your Eye Health

Eating healthy food is as important to the health of your eyes as the rest of your body, and we’re not just talking about carrots! However, vital to eye growth and development, carotenoids are key nutrients that give vegetables and fruits their vibrant colours. While considering eye-healthy ingredients, remember the darker the vegetable or fruit, the better it is for your eyes.

Here Re:Vision look at the evidence for nutrient-rich foods to boost eye health. Think deep-red tomatoes, dark-green kale, bright-orange squashes and sweet potatoes. These foods contain high amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, also powerful carotenoids that are great for your eyes. Many fish are also rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and oily fish offer higher levels of omega-3 fish oil.

Nuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, containing a high level of vitamin E, which can protect the eye from age-related damage. Like nuts and legumes, seeds are high in omega-3s and are a rich source of vitamin E. Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, and just like vitamin E, vitamin C is an antioxidant that is recommended to fight age-related eye damage. Leafy green vegetables are rich in both lutein and zeaxanthin and are also a good source of eye-friendly vitamin C. Carrots are rich in both Vitamin A and beta carotene.

Eggs are an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can reduce the risk of age-related sight loss, and are also good sources of vitamins C and E, and zinc. Apples, along with produce like limes, blueberries, and onions, are a major source of nutrients called polyphenols. These may help blood flow to the retina and fight damage from ultraviolet sunlight.

Finally, it may come as no surprise that a fluid essential to life is also vital to eye health. Drinking plenty of water can prevent dehydration, which may reduce the symptoms of dry eyes. Eating a varied diet that includes lots of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins is enough to ensure most people get the right nutrients for eye health, so for more information on intraocular lens and eating for eye health please go to https://www.revision.nz .