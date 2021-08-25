Movingle Changing the New Zealand Moving Industry

An innovative company Movingle is set to change how New Zealanders find and compare furniture movers across the country. In recent years, the moving industry has increased in overall consumer complaints via Fair Trading Act due to the softy regulated industry that makes it easy for rogue operators to start up and commence trading. Even at the best of times, moving is a task that creates high stress levels, anxiety, is expensive and time consuming, and it is these scenarios that consumers are being taken advantage of by cowboy operators who disappear as quickly as they start up. Movingle is an online marketplace that enables consumers thinking of moving to evaluate costs, professional reputation and select a moving company to create a successful move. There a simply hundreds if not thousands of registered moving businesses throughout New Zealand and finding one that suits your needs is probably one of the most important tasks that needs to be accomplished in its early stages. A reliable funiture or office mover not only has the skill set to realise your vision but also the experience and advice to contribute towards completing the job the best way possible.

The marketplace not only helps consumers get moving quotes but also helps registered professional moving companies grow their business and increase revenue. By becoming part of the Movingle network of transporters, businesses can market and find new growth opportunities. Movingle has really become a beneficial marketplace that provides a safe, transparent and simple way to connect to reliable New Zealand movers. Find out more at: https://movingle.co.nz