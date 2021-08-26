Harcourts Accommodation Centre Reprise Healthy Homes Standards

Harcourts Accommodation Centre explain that the various Healthy Homes Standards were developed and became law on 1 July 2019, but they did not come into effect until 1 July 2021, which means that owners of rental properties have had time to work out what they need to do, and then do it to ensure they comply with the Healthy Homes Guarantee Act.



The healthy homes standards’ aim to make New Zealand’s rental properties warm and dry. They include the follow standards:

insulation in ceilings and under floors

heating that meets a minimum heating capacity

ventilation, eg extractor fans in kitchens and bathrooms

reducing moisture and improving drainage

preventing draughts.

All private rentals must now fully comply with healthy homes standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy. From 1 July 2024: All other private rentals must fully comply with healthy homes standards.

For any new or renewed tenancy a Healthy Homes Compliance Statement must be included. This statement must outline each standard and how the property meets each standard. Failure to include this statement with the Tenancy Agreement may risk a fine of up to $500. In addition to the Compliance Statement, the landlord must retain evidence supporting what is stated, for example expert reports, photos, builders report etc.

Harcourts Accommodation Centre’s goal is to make owning and renting an investment property easy, so their property owners and tenants can have more time to do what they love, and for more information on rental property appraisals and property asset management please go to www.assetmanagers.harcourts.co.nz .