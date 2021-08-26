Elegant & Versatile Venetian Blinds From NZ Blinds

Venetian blinds provide a unique look and superior functionality for modern and traditional homes, giving unrivalled privacy and light control. When choosing window covers, you want a blind that provides adequate light diffusion and, privacy, and sun protection, and venetian blinds perform well in all of those areas.

NZ Blinds offers the most comprehensive range of styles and colours for venetian blinds New Zealand wide. Whether you’re searching for durable aluminium or decorative stained wood, they have the blinds you’re looking for. Being easy to clean is another reason that venetian blinds are a great choice, particularly for kitchens and bathrooms. Not only can you wipe them clean, they are ideal for rooms where spillages and splashes are a certainty – they’ll also last for years in environments with lots of steam and humidity.

Faux Wood venetian blinds combine the appearance of a painted wood surface with the practicality of composite plastic. The compressed polystyrene slats are engineered to be both strong and extremely stable. This makes them perfect for high humidity or wet areas. Easy to clean and bring a classic look to any room – from the kitchen, lounge, bathrooms and bedrooms.

Wooden blinds bring about the beauty and warmth of natural timber, and are available in multiple slat sizes and colours to match your window sizing and needs. Wooden venetian blinds can instantly transform a window into a feature in your room, and are incredibly versatile to suit many types of interior decorating styles. NZ Blinds’ customisable venetian blinds allow you to choose which control sides you prefer, change the lengths, and choose from a range of six different colours. No matter your style, they guarantee they’ll create the perfect set of blinds to suit your tastes.

Aluminium venetian blinds are available in 25mm or the classic look 50mm slat sizes. These aluminium blinds blend style and functionality, providing you with one of the most cost-effective forms of privacy control while giving you maximum control over the amount of interior natural light.

Born from 30 years involvement in the window covering industry NZ Blinds are your first choice in buying blinds online, and for more information on readymade blinds and venetian blinds please go to https://www.nzblinds.co.nz .