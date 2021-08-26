Spa Guidelines From Spa Ayurda

Spa Ayurda say, “Our ultimate aim is to provide you with an unforgettable and relaxing experience. We would like to maximise your visit and enjoy the services on offer”. In saying this, they also have some Spa guidelines, starting off with asking you to turn your cell phone off/ silent mode while in the Spa.

They also ask that you please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to your appointment. This will allow you time you to relax and fill in the consultation form. Treatment times also include a verbal consultation with your therapist.

Due to the generous usage of oil in Ayurvedic treatments Spa Ayurda advise that you bring a change of old clothes or wear something you do not mind getting oil on, and they highly recommend that you do not consume alcohol before and after the treatment as it will undermine the therapeutic value of the treatment.

Cancellation Policy: They require a minimum of 24 hrs notice for any cancellations without incurring a charge. Without this notification you will be charged 50% of your service price. Confirmation of appointments is agreement of their cancellation policy.

For Voucher bookings, please quote your voucher number when booking an appointment. Any two hours or longer treatment requires a 50% deposit at the time of booking. Please present the voucher at the reception when you arrive at the Spa for your treatment.

Finally, a lovely testimony from a guest, Michele Harrod, "Having witnessed the state of utter bliss on the face of a visitor at Indulgence who was having a treatment at the Spa Ayurda stand, I decided to pop along to the new Ponsonby spa myself and try a treatment. I found the whole experience so utterly relaxing and soothing, that I have since followed up with two more treatments - there are so many wonderful experiences to try, and I am certainly going to be returning for many more.

I can't think of a better inner city sanctuary to rebalance your mind. It has also led me to look into more Ayuvedic alternative medicines and lifestyles. One of Auckland's finest new additions!! Thank you to the entire Ponsonby team for always making me feel fantastic.”

