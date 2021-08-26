Award-winning Design and Build Company to Expand Into the South – Starting With Canterbury

Design Builders has a network of offices across the North Island, and they are pleased to announce they are making their way south.

Design Builders is a custom home design and build business that has been based in the North Island since 1992. Since then, they have won over 100 prestigious New Zealand Master Builder Home of the Year Awards, including rare ‘Gold’ awards and ‘Best of Category’ awards.

According to Design Builders (NZ) CEO Andrew Price, many everyday New Zealanders believe custom homes are not accessible due to their need for an architect. Andrew hopes to turn that around by showing home buyers just how easy it can be to secure the home of their dreams.

“It’s easy for people to think of a unique home as out of reach – “I’m just going to go with this group home builder because that’s within my budget,” or “I can’t go to an architect because they’re expensive” – whereas we’re a one-stop-shop. We have it all under one umbrella: custom-design and build.”

Design Builders have been hard at work behind the scenes to make sure those in the South Island can enjoy what their North Island counterparts have been reaping the rewards of for three decades.

“The Design Builders Canterbury office will be headed by a talented team who are already connected to real estate agents and the building industry. They are ready to hit the ground running with your designing and building needs.”

For an initial chat or to be introduced to the new regional partners in Canterbury, phone Andrew Price on 027 601 6607 or email andrew.price@designbuilders.co.nz. Visit www.designbuilders.co.nz for more information.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.