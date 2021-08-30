Hutt Dental Hub for a reliable and professional wisdom tooth extraction

For some people, wisdom teeth come through without causing pain and without creating problems for their dental health. Yet for many, wisdom teeth come through and cause real issues and pain, such as by growing on an angle, crowding other teeth, becoming impacted, or pushing other teeth out of alignment.

In these cases, wisdom tooth extraction is usually the best option for treatment. Humans do not need these additional teeth, so removing them does not harm our dental health.

Usually, your dentist will be able to spot wisdom tooth problems before they arise through x-rays, although you may only notice a problem when they start to break through the gums and cause pain. You may also only need one removed, or you may benefit from having all four removed.

Like any dental procedure, your dentist will begin with a thorough examination including x-rays to fully understand what is happening with your wisdom teeth, including the areas under the gums. They will then explain your treatment options to you, and advise the best course of action.

During the tooth removal, your dentist will administer a local anaesthetic to numb the entire area before they extract the wisdom tooth. You will likely feel some pressure as the tooth is removed, but it should not be painful.

Your dentist will also provide guidance for the days following the procedure. This may include pain medication and saltwater washes, as well as advice to avoid strenuous exercise, smoking, drinking from a straw, or eating hard food in that area. It will likely take three days, or up to a week, for the extraction site to recover.

