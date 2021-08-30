Getting a dental crown from a Wellington dentist you can trust

Many Kiwis will need a dental crown at some point in their life. These clever creations are essential for adding strength to a weakened tooth and are designed to last for many years.

A crown is a thin cap that is made especially for your tooth and sits over the top of your existing tooth like a fitted sheath. It is often made of ceramic so as to match the shade of your natural teeth but can be made from zirconia or gold for added strength, although these materials are usually reserved for less visible teeth at the back of the mouth.

If you have had a root canal, you will need a dental crown placed over the tooth to help add strength and longevity to the ‘dead’ tooth. You may also require a crown if your tooth has had a major filling, or if it is cracked.

The final result is a crown that sits over your tooth but looks and feels exactly like your real tooth. A crown adds strength to the tooth and helps to preserve it for as long as possible.

Your dentist will tell you if you need a crown and will inform you of your options and the best treatment for your smile. Usually, getting a dental crown takes two appointments.

During the first appointment, your dentist will prepare your tooth to receive a crown, make an impression to have a crown made for your tooth, and place a temporary crown to protect your tooth in the meantime.

When you return for a second appointment, your dentist will remove the temporary crown, ensure the new crown fits well, then cement the new crown in place.

While these appointments can take time, they are not painful, and your dentist will work with you to provide anaesthetic when necessary and to ensure your comfort throughout. Having a skilled dentist you can trust will help you feel more comfortable as you know you are in good hands, which is why the team at Johnsonville Family Dentist will take the time to put you at ease.

