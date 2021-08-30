Getting a dental filling from an experienced dentist in Wellington

Cavities, also known as dental decay, is the most common disease in humans. It can be painful and can get worse over time, which is why it must be treated with a dental filling as soon as possible.

Fortunately, dental fillings are quick, and with vastly improved treatments, are relatively easy and painless as well.

The process begins with your dental professional inspecting the tooth (or teeth) and taking x-rays to determine the extent of the decay. This will help them to determine the best course of treatment for your tooth and dental hygiene, as advanced decay may warrant a root canal instead.

During your next appointment, your dentist will complete the filling. They will clear out the tooth of any decay, then fill it with a white composite filling that matches your tooth, so it won’t be obvious that you’ve had a filling. Modern dentistry no longer uses mercury fillings (the metal ones), ensuring your smile looks as natural as possible.

The final result is a tooth with no decay that is stronger and healthier than before. It will look and function as normal, and avoid any further pain or damage. Over time, your dentist will keep an eye on the health of the tooth with regular checkups.

