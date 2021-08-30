Entry level cash registers for small businesses

Small businesses just entering the market, or comfortably sitting amongst the stable and steady small businesses of the country, don’t always need all the same bells and whistles as larger businesses.

That includes cash registers.

For many small businesses, a cash register is necessary, but it doesn’t need to have an extensive list of functions or advanced features. In this case, an entry-level cash register with simple, reliable functions is enough.

These three entry-level cash registers from POS Technology are excellent options for such businesses:

The SE-G1 cash register

The SE-G1 cash register is a simple and easy-to-use register suited for small businesses with minimal cash transactions.

It is quiet, with an antibacterial keyboard, and a high-visibility LCD for bright spaces. It includes a calculator function and has eight departments.

You can choose between a small or large cash drawer, program the receipt message, and set the thermal printer for receipt or journal.

The SE-S10 cash register

The SE-S10 is a straightforward register with a thermal printer and antimicrobial keyboard. It also features a front-facing display so the customer can read the cost.

This register is easy to reload with paper thanks to its quick drop-in function and offers 15 departments with eight-character descriptions.

You can add up to five lines of a receipt logo message, and refer to the help key for a simple programming guide.

The SE-S100 cash register

The SE-S100 model is a high-performance register with a thermal printer and easy-to-read LCD displays for the user and the customer.

It is compatible with an SD card, includes an electronic journal, and has 12 departments. There is a receipt paper save feature as well as department and function key descriptions, and you can add your own programmable receipt message.

