Expert servicing for late model European vehicles at Sutherland Performance

Regular servicing from a skilled and careful technician is the best way to keep your vehicle performing at its best.

Sutherland Performance, a workshop in Te Aro Wellington, specialises in servicing late-model European vehicles but provides full servicing options for all vehicles.

With honesty and transparency, the team provides a range of servicing options, including tyre checks and wheel alignment, battery testing and replacement, full mechanical servicing, full mechanical fault diagnostics, electrical fault diagnostics and repair, air conditioning servicing and repair, brake servicing and repairs, and transmission servicing and repairs.

The team uses cutting-edge diagnostic equipment for accurate and reliable fault detection, ensuring your vehicle gets the maintenance and repairs it needs as soon as possible. This helps to eliminate the chance that an issue will arise shortly after your service.

Additionally, Sutherland Performance only uses genuine or original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and filters for better longevity and quality. This is an important distinction for the team, who only work with products that meet the standards of the manufacturer. This means that the only products used to service your vehicle will be those approved by the manufacturer, and never a cheap alternative.

For example, the team prefers Liqui Moly lubricants and additives, a brand recognised globally as a world leader in premium lubricants, oils, and additives.

All of these standards are joined by the dedicated professionalism, experience, and care from the technicians. The lead technician at Sutherland Performance has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive industry and became a Volkswagen Master Technician in 2017. The entire team is committed to providing honest and premium services for your vehicle in Wellington.

Call 04 801 9101 to book a service for your vehicle, or email enquiries@sutherlandperformance.co.nz to find out more or inquire about availability.