Maximise your Small Kitchen Space with Colour

What design aspects can you incorporate to give the illusion your small kitchen looks bigger? This is a common question many people ask when designing or renovating their small kitchen. Small kitchens are usually under estimated due to their size. However, did you know with a key changes here and there, you can make your small kitchen seem 10 times bigger.

Design and colour scheme plays a key role in maxmising your small kitchen space. In our recent blog we have covered all aspects from trending colour schemes, storage options and paint finishes that you can contribute to your kitchen design. All the design tips covered in this blog are aimed to make your small kitchen look and seem bigger.

