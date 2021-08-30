Canopy Cancer Care Talk About Self-Care in Cancer Treatment

Self-care for people affected by cancer is sometimes overlooked, but it is a critical part of managing stress levels and overall wellbeing. In this article Health Psychologist,

Anna Griffith talks about why self-care is so important for cancer patients, and provides some simple and easy ways to practice self-care.

Anna explains that self-care is particularly important for cancer patients because it helps them to cope with the elevated stress levels that often accompany a diagnosis. If people aren’t able to look after themselves, they might find themselves feeling quite overwhelmed with the stresses they are facing.

Some simple self-care practices may be just looking after the basics, so thinking about eating well, sleeping well, moving your body, getting outside if possible and taking regular breaks. It’s also about finding those activities that give you energy, and help you to relax and re-energise. So, that might be getting out for walk, for someone else it might be gardening or reading, doing yoga, practicing mindfulness or doing some relaxation exercises.

So, mindfulness is about paying attention in a particular way. That is on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgementally. This can help increase awareness and develop the experience of the present moment reality.

