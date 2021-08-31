Remove Search Marquis virus

The correct status quo in terms of the contemporary web browsing implies a user’s inalienable authority to choose where to go online. On the other hand, the Search Marquis program whips this freedom away from whoever has this extension on their computer. As harsh as it sounds, this sort of activity is inherent to virtually any potentially unwanted software labeled “adware”.

The trouble begins with installing some popular application or running a software update. The thing is, iSearch Marquis has been recently bundling with custom versions of Java Update and Adobe Flash Player. The recommended “express” installation option presupposes the inclusion of Search Marquis in the setup, making the said service your browser homepage, new tab and default search. It’s therefore strongly recommended to un-check the respective box in the setup wizards for such programs, which a lot of users unfortunately fail to get sight of. Also, quite a few infection instances are associated with the browser helper object known as Wsys Control.

When this adware finds itself inside a computer system, it makes Search Marquis site recurrently pop up instead of the preferences previously configured by the user. This is caused by a new browser extension that can be added to Internet Explorer, Firefox and Chrome on the compromised PC. This add-on can do perfectly well without the user’s approval to change the new tab page URL, the start page, and the default web search. The landing page mentioned above does not provide information value of its own, readdressing all searches to another engine. What it does provide is advertisements as well as sponsored links to third-party services which are displayed directly on the main page. These ads are, apparently, how the adware makers get the bang for their buck.

It makes no sense letting Search Marquis stay inside a computer if it’s there. The reasons are obvious: it’s annoying, intrusive, and potentially privacy infringing as it harvests your online interests to show relevant ads. In order to break out of this repeating traffic redirect loop, the affected user should respond to the adware challenge by completely removing it from the PC.