Top five natural attractions to see in Nelson with the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge.

From hidden gems to world-famous attractions, a world of natural wonders awaits you in Nelson and Tasman region. The award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge have handpicked their top five favourite natural attractions in Nelson.

Te Waikoropupū Springs

Come and be amazed by the largest freshwater springs in New Zealand and the largest cold water springs in the southern hemisphere - Te Waikoropupū Springs in Golden Bay. Renowned for their fantastic clarity, these springs are held in crucial cultural regard and are considered a taonga (treasure) by local Māori. This short (1km) and easy loop walk track showcase the beauty of the springs and the native bush that surrounds them.

Wharariki Beach

See the caves, rocks and arches that adorn the rugged beauty of the Wharariki Coast. Sculpted completely by the wild, west coast elements, this dramatic coastline hides secluded coves and tranquil rockpools around every corner. Check out the resident seal colony that can frequently be seen bounding along the beach. Make a day of it to explore this extraordinary coastal playground.

Travers Falls

For those to with an adventurous nature, you can go past hiking Travers-Sabine circuit and seeing the Travers Falls. Plunging 20 metres into a amazingly clear pool at their base, you can discover the waterfall via a short side-track between John Tait Hut and Upper Travers Hut. This multi-day hike is well worth it as you will be rewarded with glacial lakes, alpine mountain ranges and lush native bush.

Farewell Spit

Stretching a mammoth 35km, Farewell Spit is one of the largest natural sandspits in the world. The tall sand dunes provide endless entertainment for those of all ages. For the avid bird watcher, you can take a guided tour of this internationally-renowned bird sanctuary as the spit is home to over 90 species of migratory birds, including gannets, godwits and arctic waders. Other attractions along the spit include a lighthouse, Fossil Point and Cape Farewell.

Abel Tasman National Park

Of course, no list of natural wonders will be complete without mentioning the world-famous Abel Tasman National Park. The Abel Tasman Coastal Track follows an unspoiled coastline of pure beauty. You can walk, hike, canoe, kayak, sail around this national park and experience its lush native forests, golden sand beaches, and magnificently blue water.

