Safe and effective fume extraction fans for Australian labs

Fume extraction fans are some of the most important equipment in the laboratory, and it’s essential that they are reliable and functional every single day.

Aircare Extraction Systems specialises in various extraction equipment, including fume extraction fans. This Australian company manufactures and installs rigid plastic fume extraction fans that comply with the requirements for professional labs across the country, and that meet the needs of workers.

This includes two brands, Colasit and Brinkmann, that meet the specific standards and requirements for laboratory fans.

Colasit

Already known globally as a tried and trusted brand, Colasit has more than 200,000 fans in use around the world.

Colasit extraction fans use Swiss-manufactured components that are assembled at Aircare.

These fans can be used indoors or out, and come with standard, gas, and water-tight hub gasket systems, and are made from strong plastic for durability. They are highly resistant to abrasive, chemical, and explosive environments, making them suitable for extreme environments.

Brinkmann

The Brinkmann brand is known for its reliable, quiet, durable, and easy to maintain models.

This brand offers a low-pressure direct drive centrifugal fan that comes in five different models for different laboratory needs. Your selection will depend on the air volume you need, and the other equipment you already have in the lab. They are made from corrosion-resistant materials and are made for economy and long service, and have been designed to mount onto ducting.

Brinkmann fans can be relied on to extract toxic and corrosive gases from the environment.

Aircare Extraction Systems provides technology and equipment to tertiary, industrial, and scientific laboratories all over Australia. Call +61 3 9548 5999 or email sales@aircare.net.au to find out more about their fume extraction fans, or discuss the best model for your needs.