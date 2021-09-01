Backdoor Continue to Supply Top Surf Stuff Despite COVID Delays

Fortunately for their customers, ongoing shipment delays due to COVID have not prevented Backdoor from continuing to supply their great range of authentic surf, skate and streetwear. Backdoor is committed to finding you the best apparel from their home-grown heroes ilabb and RPM, alongside their international favourites Billabong, Volcom, Rip Curl, Rusty, Santa Cruz, Vans and more.

With over 1500 new surfboards from Channel Islands, JS Industries, DHD, Firewire, Slater Designs, Sharp EyeDHD, Firewire, Slater Designs, Sharp Eye and others, their surf hardware program is the best in the country.

If your board isn’t in stock, chances are you can custom order it through your local Backdoor store or online. Looking for a wetsuit? Whether it’s the best value for money or the highest performance suit, Backdoor have you and your family covered year-round so you can make the most of your time in the water.

With a huge selection of decks, completes, cruisers and other skate hardware, their skate program is managed by a team who know what they’re doing, so skate on down to your local store for the best deals and expert advice.

The really good news is that they have more of the Sharp Eye Inferno 72 surfboards coming which have been a huge hit. They pre-sold a huge number of them last time, and again for this shipment, and they also have top-ups in the DHD EPS range.

They also have new Two Happy and Twin Pin model from Channel Islands surfboards arriving, and their Billabong winter apparel has finally arrived. And, more good news, they have just had RPM spring apparel land, so for more information on Sharp Eye Inferno 72 surfboards and RPM spring apparel please go to https://www.backdoor.co.nz .