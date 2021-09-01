At Health & Sports Fitness Club Explain How 'Exercise is Medicine'

AUCKLAND

Exercise could be the single most important thing you can do for your health, and it costs nothing, and the value of physical activity has never been more important than in these post COVID times. Following the imposed lockdowns of 2020, Kiwis learned the value of getting active, both physically and mentally. It’s a fitness trend that may be even bigger in the future.

Exercise is beneficial not just for overall health; often, it can be more effective than many of the most commonly prescribed medications. Physical activity has proven evidence to support its effectiveness on many conditions, and regular exercise can improve your memory and brain function, protects you against many chronic diseases and helps you manage your weight. It can also lower your blood pressure and improve your heart health, improve your quality of sleep and reduce your feelings of anxiety and depression.

Regular exercise is well known for improving your joint pain and stiffness, maintaining your muscle strength and balance and increasing your life span. We also know that poor fitness and physical health boosts risks associated with mental illness and chronic disease.

Regarding just how much exercise you need each day, you can start with ‘something is better than nothing’, but we do need to be very aware, everyone doing their jobs, with some exceptions, sits in front of a computer all day... that means we need to be more physically active outside of our jobs. The health benefits are both long-term and short-term, and what people will notice is, when they're moving their body regularly, they will feel better reasonably quickly. We're talking about weeks, not months.

