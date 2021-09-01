Central Hutt Dental performs emergency and urgent dental care under Alert Level 3

The central Lower Hutt dentist is performing emergency treatments under the current COVID alert level, although non-essential and elective dental care will not be provided.

Urgent and emergency dental care includes severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life. Central Hutt Dental will see you for a face-to-face appointment even during the heightened alert level if you experience any of these symptoms.

The dental practice has put increased protective measures in place to keep their patients safe during their appointment. This includes physical distancing, removing waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

You are unable to book an appointment without discussing your symptoms with one of our team members over the phone, as we may be able to offer a solution without needing to see you. We limit face-to-face appointments to those that experience severe pain and need urgent attention. Our dentists will see everyone who is experiencing severe oral health issues.

Central Hutt Dental complies with all governmental requirements and is looking forward to supporting patients with toothache and oral health issues under COVID Alert level 3. Call our team today if you have any urgent problems with your teeth, and our friendly dentists will be able to offer support through the phone.

