Hutt Dental Hub is back open to support their patients' oral health

The central Lower Hutt dentist is offering appointments for urgent and emergency dental care for their patients.

Emergency dental care includes treatments for severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life. If you experience any of these symptoms, Hutt Dental Hub will be able to see you in a face-to-face appointment during the current alert level.

Our clinic has put further measures in place, which include physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces to keep everyone at the premises safe.

Prior to seeing you for a face-to-face appointment, we will discuss your symptoms over the phone to determine whether we will need to see you or if we can diagnose and give a treatment solution with a teleconsultation. Our team will assess everyone that has severe issues and pain, so make sure you get in touch with us immediately.

Hutt Dental Hub complies with all governmental requirements, and with our safety measures in place, we are looking forward to helping everyone with their oral health problems. Call our friendly dental team today to discuss your issues, and we will be able to offer support through the phone.

