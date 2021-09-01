Johnsonville Family Dentist is back in action under Alert Level 3

The Johnsonville based dentist is working under the new alert level 3 with heightened protective measures and offers urgent and emergency dental care.

Contact the team as soon as you experience severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life, as we can help with these even during the heightened alert levels.

Johnsonville Family Dentist has put significant measures in place to keep their patients safe, including physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Under the current alert level, we are unable to offer elective and non-essential dental care for our patients, so we will start by discussing your symptoms through the phone. If we can provide a diagnosis and treatment solution over a call, you won’t need to visit for a face-to-face appointment.

Johnsonville Family Dentist follows all governmental advice and measures to keep everyone that enters our premises safe and protected from the virus. We are looking forward to offering our dental services to those that need urgent and emergency care under COVID Alert level 3. Call our team if you have any symptoms, and we will be able to offer advice or book you in for an appointment.

For more information, visit our website at https://johnsonvillefamilydentist.co.nz/.