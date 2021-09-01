Naenae Dental is open again under Alert Level 3 for emergency appointments

The Lower Hutt dentist has their team back in the clinic to offer patients urgent and emergency dental care.

Even though we are still unable to provide non-essential and elective treatments, Naenae Dental can help you if you experience severe pain, oral infections, fractured teeth, swelling, bleeding or other issues with your oral health that disrupt your everyday life. Our friendly team will see you for a face-to-face appointment even during the heightened alert level if you have any of these symptoms.

We have increased our protective measures further to keep those who enter our premises safe, including physical distancing, avoiding the use of waiting rooms, compulsory contact tracing, limiting patients to 1 in the treatment room, and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.

Our friendly team will have a conversation with you on the phone before booking you in for an appointment to discuss your symptoms. We may be able to offer a solution without having to see you at our clinic. If you have any problematic symptoms, we will assess you in person!

Naenae Dental is compliant with all governmental requirements and is happy to be able to support our patients even during the heightened alert levels. Call our team today if you have any problems with your teeth, and we will give you the treatment option through the phone or invite you in for an appointment.

For more information, visit our website at https://naenaedentalclinic.co.nz/.