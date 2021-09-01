Venetian Blinds From Home Vision Blinds Offer Unrivalled Privacy and Light Control

Venetian blinds have a whole host of practical benefits for homes, including their unrivalled privacy and light control. When choosing window covers, you want a blind that provides adequate light diffusion and, privacy, and sun protection, and venetian blinds perform well in all of those areas.

Being easy to clean is another reason that venetian blinds are a great choice, particularly for kitchens and bathrooms. Not only can you wipe them clean, ideal for rooms where spillages and splashes are a certainty – they’ll also last for years in environments with lots of steam and humidity.

Venetian blinds provide a unique look and superior functionality for modern and traditional homes, and this is enhanced by the fact that at Home Vision blinds you can choose your own material to best suit your taste. Venetian blinds are flat, horizontal slats made from either aluminium, faux wood, or wood. Aluminium venetian blinds are made from metal and are ideally used to fit modern spaces, and at Home Vision, they can offer a wide range of colours for your aluminium blinds to pair well with a specific design theme.

Faux wood or PVC blinds are great alternatives to wood. You can achieve the same look of wooden blinds, but benefit from the ease of maintenance they offer. However, wooden blinds offer the most natural look amongst the three. You can either choose from a natural, stained, or coloured finish, depending on what you want to achieve. Wooden blinds also offer impressive thermal insulating, to keep your home cool during summers, and warm during winters.

