Paul Money HiFi For Your Home Movie Theatre

This is the time of year when the long winter nights keep you inside, and you start to think about having a home movie theatre installed, possibly making you the most popular house in the neighbourhood. As Paul Money HiFi say, there are lots of fantastic benefits to having your very own home movie theatre, starting with having control of the movie, and the entire movie-watching experience.

Another benefit is how much money you will save, having taken care of the upfront costs, by never having to fork out for expensive movie tickets and over-priced snacks again. Also, if you ever plan to sell your home, a personal home movie theatre may increase your property’s resale value and might also may help you sell your home faster.

Also, if you’re a big sports fan, there’s nothing quite like watching the big game in your theatre room, a room which you can customise, from the décor to the furniture. So, before you start picking out theatre seating, you’ll need to decide which part of your home you want to convert to a home movie theatre; location and space is a must. First, choose a separate, dedicated space where sounds from the big screen won’t affect other members of the family.

Paul Money HiFi explain, “Ideally, the room should be at least 12 x 12 feet in size or larger. If you have a spare bedroom on the opposite side of the house, this is a great option. A room over the garage that you aren’t using is a perfect place to design and enjoy a home movie theatre. For those who want to go bigger, consider budgeting for a new addition to your home and make it a separate theatre space. The room will need to be large enough to accommodate seating and the movie screen itself, and it should also be quiet and dark, so nothing disturbs your entertainment experience”.

Last, but definitely not least, we all agree that part of the magic of going to the movies is experiencing incredible sound, so make sure you include a quality surround sound system in this space, and for more information on wireless speakers and soundbars please go to http://paulmoney.co.nz .