INFLITE Tourism Group Committed to Sustainability

INFLITE Tourism Group’s CEO, Adam Joyce explains, “As an operator, we’re concerned about climate change so chose to commit to going CarboNZero. It’s our responsibility to minimise our impact as much as possible to ensure that our sensitive environments are protected for future generations to come.

“Reducing our impact on the environment and making our business and those we partner with, more sustainable. As we grow and develop, we’re committed to making a difference to our business, and to the communities within which we operate”.

As New Zealand’s only nationwide Only Nationwide CarboNZero Aviation Operator INFLITE are proud to be certified carboNZero by Toitu – Envirocare. Their businesses take guests into spectacular parts of the country, often inaccessible without the use of aircraft – so they feel it’s their responsibility to minimise their impact as much as possible to ensure that their sensitive environments are protected for future generations to come.

INFLITE is proudly Tourism New Zealand Qualmark Gold, placing them in an elite group of New Zealand tourism operators. A Gold Award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses with the delivery of exceptional customer experiences and identifies those businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world class sustainable visitor destination.

The New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment aims to see every New Zealand tourism business committed to sustainability by 2025 –Leading the World in Sustainable Tourism. INFLITE are proud to be an official member, saying, “To deliver on this, we must achieve ambitious economic goals while sharing the overwhelming benefits with supportive host communities, contributing to restoring, protecting and enhancing our natural environment, and continuing to be a high quality destination of choice for domestic and international travellers”.

For more information on helicopter rides and Mt Cook heli hikes please go to https://infliteexperiences.co.nz .