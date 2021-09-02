GYW explains how the property market works in Alert Level 3

The buying and selling of homes can move forward even in the heightened COVID alert levels, but with several restrictions.

Most steps of the purchase and sales process need to happen virtually. This includes online walkthroughs, inspections and appraisals where possible. Open homes aren’t allowed, but owners can hold a maximum of two socially distant private viewings a day, where people from the same bubble are permitted to enter and assess the home.

Tradespeople, agents, inspectors, valuers, engineers and photographers can also enter your home under alert level 3, but make sure everyone is wearing a mask and surfaces are well sanitised after the viewing.

