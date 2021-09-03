How to sell or buy a home under Alert Level 3 – Hayman Lawyers

Your property journey can move forward under the government’s heightened alert levels.

Hayman Lawyers still provide conveyancing services in a socially distant and safe way to their clients with alert level 3 in place. Whether you are selling or buying, your property journey doesn’t have to stop even in the times of COVID. Here are a few changes to your property sale or purchase that you need to follow while Wellington stays in level 3.

Most parts of the property journey need to happen virtually. Wherever possible, you should hold online walkthroughs, inspections and evaluations. This limits the contact with those outside of your bubble but still allows them to assess your home and make decisions. Open homes aren’t allowed. However, you can hold a maximum of two private viewings a day with contact tracing and safety measures, such as mask-wearing in place. Keep it socially distant and wipe any surfaces that may have been touched between viewings.

Property valuers, inspectors and engineers are allowed to visit your property. You can also perform renovations before putting the property on the market. If you have found a buyer, the settlement can go forward, but you need to talk to your lawyer to agree with the other party.

Hayman Lawyers can support your property journey safely and following the government’s suggestions. Contact us today for our professional legal advice.

For more information, visit our website at https://haymanlawyers.co.nz/.