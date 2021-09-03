Order your custom labels under Alert Level 3 with Labels Plus

Labels Plus is back producing office supplies now that the capital city has moved down a COVID level.

The custom labels, signage and name badge company has heightened safety measures in place to keep their workers safe while they provide solutions to clients. As our premises are still closed to clients, we are only able to take your orders online, through email and through a phone call. Once your order is completed, we will give you a call so you can perform a contactless pickup. The delivery of our products still goes forward undisrupted, although there may be some delay.

As we work with a smaller team, your badges and labels may take a slightly longer time to be completed, but we will keep in touch with you to make sure you receive your product by the time you need them.

Our designer team is able to create a branding solution for your desired product through a virtual conversation and show you the plan before we start production. At Labels Plus, we have all the necessary tools and equipment to offer you our services in a safe and effective way.

Contact our team if you would like to order some products for the opening of your business, and we will be happy to help you in a socially distant way.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.labelsplus.co.nz/.