Lite Energy is offering socially distant electrical services in Wellington

The green electricians can solve electrical issues, perform installations and service heat pumps in Alert Level 3.

The team at Lite Energy follows all government requirements when working on your home or commercial space. We can perform our services in a socially distant way, so you don’t get in contact with us at all. Lite Energy has all the necessary PPE requirements, including masks, to ensure we don’t put our clients at risk of catching the virus when working in their homes. After completing our electrical services, we clean all the surfaces that we touched with a disinfectant to leave the area as we first came across it.

Our services are popular all across the Wellington region, as we provide a service that no other electrician does. All the appliances we install are eco-efficient and work to give both you and the planet great benefits. We even donate a part of our income to an environmental charity to support the research for a safer planet.

Under Alert Level 3, Lite Energy can perform all of our electrical services, which include lighting, heat pumps, ventilation and cabling. Contact our team today if you need repairs or new installations done on your home or commercial premises, and we will be happy to offer our COVID safe services.

For more information, visit our website at https://liteenergy.co.nz/.