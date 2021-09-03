Packaging Products is working under Alert Level 3

The specialist Wellington office product company is open during all COVID alert levels as an essential business.

Under the current alert level, we are able to expand our services to provide our products to everyone, not just for the food and health industry. Our team works in a socially distant way to ensure that all our employees are protected from the virus and our products reach our clients in a safe and hygienic way. We are able to provide all our products to businesses across the country. Whether you need tapes, office equipment or special packaging boxes, we can get these delivered to you while following the government’s requirements.

Our shop remains closed under Alert Level 3, but you are able to place your order online. We offer contactless pickup at our location and can deliver the product to you as well. Because we operate with a smaller team, except for a slight delay in delivery. However, we will strive to provide you with your products as quickly as possible.

The Packaging Products team can discuss your needs through the phone and offer advice in a virtual way. Get in touch with us today if you need products for your office or your home!

For more information, visit our website at https://www.packagingproducts.co.nz/.