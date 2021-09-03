Page European is back servicing cars in Alert Level 3

Get your European vehicle back on the road with Wellington’s premier specialist mechanic.

Page European is able to service and repair cars under Alerts Level 3 with heightened safety measures taken. Whether your BMW stopped running while in lockdown or you need to replace some parts in your Mercedes, the professionally certified mechanic team has the tools and equipment to perform a diagnosis and make your vehicle perform well again.

Our team follows all government requirements and is able to do our job in a socially distant way while wearing the necessary PPE equipment. After we finish working on your European model, we will perform a thorough clean of your car to ensure that our clients aren’t put at risk of catching the virus when bringing their beloved vehicles to our mechanic.

The owners of the vehicles don’t need to get in contact with our team and can simply just drop off their cars after discussing the problem through the phone or an email conversation. We will get in touch with you as soon as the vehicle is ready for collection and will ensure it will perform to its greatest potential when we finish our work.

Contact Page European if you require servicing to be done on your vehicle under alert level 3, and we will be happy to offer our expertise!

For more information, visit our website at https://pageeuropean.co.nz/.