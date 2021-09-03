Sutherland Performance is offering their services in Level 3

The Wellington performance tuning mechanic is back working on vehicles under the heightened alert level.

The team follows strict safety measures to prevent the spreading of the virus in the workshop. All people that enter the premises need to scan the QR code to make contact tracing simple and effective in case of an emergency. Before booking your vehicle for service or mechanic work, we will ask for some screening questions on the phone or through email to ensure that our mechanics and you are protected.

The drop off can be performed entirely contactless. We ask our clients to turn off the AC to limit air movement before leaving the vehicle and to remove any opened food and drink. We will mark each person on the job sheet that comes into contact with your car, so if anything goes wrong, we can determine whether you have been exposed to the virus or not.

Sutherland Performance will clean the vehicle thoroughly before giving it back to the customer, wiping all surfaces that stuff might have come in contact with during their job. We limit the use of paper to reduce the number of items that come in touch with us.

Contact us today if you need your vehicle to be worked on in alert level 3, and we will be happy to explain our process through the phone!

For more information, visit our website at https://sutherlandperformance.co.nz/.