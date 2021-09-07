Tent decor and accessories DIY – our recommendations – 'MISS MOUSE BOUTIQUE'

AUCKLAND

Miss Mouse Party Supplies are a family run business operating in rural Albany, Auckland. Miss Mouse was created to provide a one-stop-shop for all your party needs. Their party products have been hand-picked to bring you a range of boutique invitations, tableware and decorations that will coordinate with and compliment almost any party theme.

Along with party supplies they offer a range of items for hire including cake tins, cake and cupcake stands, drink dispensers and candy buffets. They also hire children’s party tables and chairs. Their selection of garlands and decorative bunting is beautiful, and their range of accessories will complement every kind of event you can imagine from baby-showers to weddings, Halloween and all seasonal celebrations.

Miss Mouse also offers a vast array of stunning disposable tableware including vintage-look platters and plates for those casual high-teas or relaxed picnics.

While Miss Mouse is predominantly an online shop allowing you the ease of shopping 24/7, they appreciate that some people like to view before purchase. They are happy to welcome you into Miss Mouse HQ to view their products by appointment. Don’t forget to check out Kylie’s blogs that offer creative, helpful tips on DIY decorating and accessorising.



https://schupepe.co.nz