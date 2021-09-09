See the stunning natural beauty of the Riuwaka Resurgence with the award-winning luxury South Island motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

The amazingly clear waters and lush native forest of Riuwaka Resurgence is a must see for anyone visiting the Tasman region says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge

“Riuwaka Resurgence Walkway is a short walkway to the resurgence of the Riuwaka River from the base of Takaka Hill. We love to recommend this spot to guests for it’s wonderful scenery,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

An easy 10-minute walk through an enchanting mossy wonderland and sun lit forest canopies, is all it takes bring you to the crystal-clear waters of Riuwaka Resurgence (Te Puna o Riuwaka).

“This is a perfect walk for a warm summer day as it is mostly shaded by forest canopies keeping it nice and cool,” advises Stacie.

A resurgence is made when a river briefly goes underground, before emerging again through a cliff face. This process removes all impurities from the water, giving it that clarity that needs to be seen to believe. The water flowing from the cave is a frigid 9°C year-round.

The Riuwaka Resurgence arises from the depths of the Takaka Hill in the Kahurangi National Park and comes through the limestone passages and marble fractures that have formed within the cave over the years.

The walkway follows the Riuwaka River North Branch through verdant native bush. The walkway ends at a viewing platform that overlooks the beauty of the resurgence. The overhanging bush can cause the walkway to be quite shaded and cool, even in summer.

“The track is very easy to walk and even better, it is also wheelchair accessible as far as the Crystal Pool with its waterfall,” says Stacie.

The entrance walkway to the resurgence is located at the end of Riwaka Valley Road, a turn off to the left as you begin to ascend the Takaka Hill. You’ll know you are at the right place if you see the beautifully carved waharoa (entranceway). The waharoa demonstrates the cultural significance of the area.

Te Puna o Riuwaka considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local Māori, Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua. Traditionally, Māori would not eat or swim at the site, and the waters were considered to have powerful healing properties. So, remember to be respectful of this when you visit. Dogs and camping are not permitted.

