Customers banning Pak n Save Stores

Following an incident at Pak n Save Albany last week customers have started banning the Foodstuffs chain.

A medically disabled woman, with a mask exemption was stalked through the store by a very intimidating security guard. When she attempted to leave, her path was blocked, she finally got around her and the guard then stalked her into the parking lot, told her she was breaking the law and she was threatened with the police. As she sat in the safety of her car, too overwhelmed to drive, she was approached by another staff member and threatened with a two year trespass order.

The customer, an Albany local, who can only travel limited distances, was extremely distressed by the altercation which included the security guard breaching the two metre social distancing rule and photographing her as well as the second security guard not wearing a mask whilst reprimanding her outside her car. She was "too distressed to inquire whether he had a mask exemption or if their unlawful rules only applied to certain portions of the population" she stated.

She is bed bound following the event as stress exacerbates her medical condition. “Whilst I might appear physically 'normal' to other people, I am medically not” she says, "and this bullying incident comes at a great cost to my health".

Domestic violence survivors are often another demographic who cannot wear masks but their symptoms aren't visible. Many have post traumatic stress disorder after being strangled by ex partners and mask wearing incites panic attacks for them.

The Bill of Rights 1990 and Human Rights Act 1983 legislate that people cannot be discriminated against on any grounds – race, religion or disability.

Michael Field, Duty Manager of Pak n Save Albany, who was asked for comment after it was disclosed to him what happened said “his store doesn’t discriminate”, yet customers disagree and are taking action with their feet. A hundred Pak N save customers to date have banned the chain for their action, following a similar event at the New Plymouth store in recent weeks when the owner, Peter Melody, called the police and had an unmasked customer removed. He has sworn that anyone not wearing a face mask for medical reasons will not be served in his store. A meme was put in circulation following the incident, suggesting his behaviour was akin to Hitler and defacing him to look the same.

The Pak n Save facebook page has identified that other customers have been having similar issues with the chain. The total loss in revenue is forecasted to be approximately $20,000 a week.

Some people who are unable to wear masks are commenting online of a trend in supermarkets – children shopping for parents. Children under 12 do not have to wear a mask nor can police press charges against them, as is being threatened by some police, because they are underage. Foodstuffs head office has not been available for comment, although the behaviour is juxtapose to other stores. Pak N Save, Tamatatea, Napier, Pak n Save Wairau Park and Pak n Save Pukekohe have been issuing stickers to people with medical exemptions which state “be kind, I’m exempt”.

A response to a facebook notification following the Albany incident identified some of the appalling behaviour, judgement and ‘hate speech’ that is being exacted on disabled people not wearing masks. A Mr Pat Barrett commented that 'people like this' need to stay at home and not compromise his own health and chance of getting Covid. His comments suggest many people are not convinced that mask wearing is effective and protects them, because the argument is devoid of logic – a non mask wearing person cannot cause harm to a mask wearing person if the mask is effective.

New World Devonport and Fruit World Albany have been praised for their treatment of people who are exempt from wearing a mask. One customer stated “it is refreshing to see some store owners not only role modelling compassion to other customers but treating their loyal customers who are medically vulnerable with respect”. The government website and advertising (including TV advertising) clearly states that some people are exempt from wearing a mask and that people need to show compassion towards them. The behaviour commented on instead is showing judgement and discrimination, which is illegal. As one customer said “it was also proven that it was illegal to discriminate against Jews, has history not taught some people anything?”

Recent media has stated people are being arrested for not wearing masks in supermarkets but this appears to be misleading. The events described all involved a verbal or physical altercation between customers and security guards who are not honouring their rights and then police are called.

Legal commentary on the issue is that mask wearing breaches the Crimes Act 1961 section 189a - Strangulation or suffocation

Everyone is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years who intentionally or recklessly impedes another person’s normal breathing, blood circulation, or both, by doing (manually, or using any aid) all or any of the following:

(a) blocking that other person’s nose, mouth, or both:

(b) applying pressure on, or to, that other person’s throat, neck, or both.

The woman involved in the Albany incident has been advised to lay a complaint with the Human Rights Commissioner and take a case against Pak n Save, that may include defammation as she was treated as a criminal when actually it was Pak n Save staff who were acting lawlessly. The chain has as yet to even apologise.