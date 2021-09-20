Professional servicing for all refrigeration systems in preparation for summer

Spring has sprung and summer is on its way, and with it comes the need for reliable refrigeration for all kinds of businesses across New Zealand, especially those in hospitality.

For any machinery, it is easier to maintain an item and be aware of issues before they arise than to deal with an unexpected malfunction or breakdown in the middle of the busy season. Businesses that rely on fridges, freezers, and other cooling equipment can therefore seek a professional service prior to the busy months and minimise the risk of an expensive problem at the worst possible time.

Absolute Control, a business owned and operated locally in Wellington, provides professional servicing for all refrigeration systems, including fridges, chillers, freezers, and ice makers. Proper maintenance can avoid disruptions to your service and loss of stock that becomes unsafe or unviable should it warm up too much.

Their servicing covers large-scale, high-performance fridges in commercial businesses, and can help to reduce the number and severity of malfunctions during the upcoming busy season.

The Absolute Control team includes a number of professionals who are familiar with a wide variety of refrigeration and cooling units, so they can quickly diagnose issues and identify potential future issues that can be avoided with repairs or replacements.

They are also able to order new parts as required, saving you the hassle of locating reliable parts for a fair price. If a new refrigeration unit is more practical than ongoing repairs and maintenance, Absolute Control is also able to help you select a unit that meets your needs. In this case, the team can also take the old machine away, ensuring less hassle and admin for you and your business.

For service to ensure full operation or a check on a faulty unit, get in touch with Absolute Control through their contact page here https://absolutecontrol.co.nz/contact-us/.