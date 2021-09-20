Spring cleaning doesn't stop with just the interiors

As New Zealand moves into spring many Kiwis are engaging in a little spring cleaning, clearing out the indoors and giving everything a good wash. But don’t forget that spring cleaning should also include your home exteriors for a complete polished and sparkling finish.

While most Kiwis will tidy up the garden and perhaps clean their exterior windows, a professional cleaning company can get those hard to reach places and areas that require additional equipment.

Apex Roofs offers exactly this service.

The friendly, professional, and punctual team offers roof washing, gutter cleaning, and water blasting for outdoor areas. They can even finish the job with a fresh coat of paint for a polished and sparkling exterior.

This process removes unsightly dirt, mould, pollution, and grime from hard-to-reach spaces, and clears out accumulated leaves and debris from gutters to stop them from degrading and overflowing. If there is damage that requires repairs, the team can also repair or restore your roofing. Roof restoration work even comes with a ten-year guarantee.

Their water blasting service can be used to clean all kinds of roofing, as well as brickwork, outdoor furniture, driveways, pathways, fences, decks, and more. They will use a lower pressure setting as required to ensure a good clean without any damage. Additionally, Apex Roofs uses a petrol-powered water blaster, which means you don’t have to be home to provide a power connection so they can complete their work.

Apex Roofs is available throughout the Wellington region, including Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Tawa, Kapiti, Porirua, and Wairarapa.

From house washing for an annual spring clean to repairs, maintenance, and painting at any time of year, Apex Roofs has the team, the tools, and the talent to get the job done to a professional standard. Get in touch by calling 021 655 100 or emailing Apexroofs0@gmail.com and make a booking today.