How a common software application can become a threat if not secured properly

Microsoft Office 365 is a household name and an extremely common choice as a software application. From Word and Excel to PowerPoint and OneNote, this app is endlessly useful for businesses, home use, and students.

However, it’s important to remember that just because Microsoft Office is a beloved piece of software, users must still take care to secure it to ensure it doesn’t become a weak point in your laptop or computer’s security.

Without proper safety precautions in place, users may be leaving their data open to potential breaches or losses due to cybercriminals and hackers. Regardless of whether the software is installed on a home computer or a multinational enterprise, the results can be devastating.

To secure Microsoft Office 365, ICT security and risk company CANDA recommends taking five steps:

Setting up multi-factor authentication in case a password is leaked

Educating all employees about cyber security for greater awareness and precaution

Using admin accounts to secure more important information and data

Blocking file extensions to protect against malware and ransomware attacks

Using message encryption so messages are only read for their intended reader

These measures are simple, easy to put into practice, and effective. You can read further information about how each step works and why it helps to bolster your cyber security measures in CANDA’s August blog.

Those looking for further instruction or assistance with improving cyber security measures and minimising risks of data loss or breaches can contact the team at CANDA. This New Zealand-based company has been in business since 2017 helping businesses all over the country to resolve information security concerns and navigate the Certification & Accreditation process.

Get in touch by calling 04 2138735 or send an email to info@canda.co.nz to find out how they can improve your security for greater peace of mind and fewer breaches and problems.