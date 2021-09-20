CPRNZ undergoes revamp for fresher, improved website

CPRNZ, Comprehensive Property Reports New Zealand, is a local company based in Wellington and the surrounding areas that offers buyers, sellers and owners expert reports on their home and property.

This family-owned business has revamped its website to offer greater ease of use, more information, and a better user experience for visitors.

This includes at least 10 new pages of informative content on the site and a fresh look and feel. The CPRNZ website is now more easy to navigate and more enjoyable than ever before.

While exploring the website, users can view the range of services on offer at CPRNZ. These include a pre-purchase property inspection for home buyers and investors, weather tightness reports, Healthy Homes evaluation reports for property managers looking to ensure their investment is up to standard, pre-to-market property inspections for sellers, walkthrough inspections, and meth testing.

All of these services are available throughout Wellington, Palmerston North, and the Kapiti Coast.

As for the report itself, clients will receive it quickly - within 8 hours of the completion of the inspection. CPRNZ goes through the report with clients and their agents to chat through the points, then offers full support following delivery, so that clients can follow up with questions or concerns as needed. Each report also comes with an Agent Repair Request Tool, facilitating repairs from trusted local agents.

Travis Mackay, the owner of CPRNZ, has more than 25 years of experience in the residential and commercial engineering and building sectors. He holds multiple qualifications across a variety of niches, helping him and his team to quickly identify areas of concern.

Take a look at the new CPRNZ website, and get in touch to find out more or book your home property inspection by calling 0800 677 328, or emailing cprnz@outlook.com.