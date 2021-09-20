Touch screens for fast, efficient service in the hospitality and retail sectors

Serving customers well is an invaluable skill for any retail or hospitality employee, but those soft skills also need to be backed up by reliable hardware.

At the point of sale, an effective touch screen will make the check-out process smoother and easier for both the cashier and the customer, reducing wait times and minimising errors. That’s why making the change from an older model to an advanced touch screen can improve a company’s professionalism and overall service.

New Zealand’s own POS Technology offers several professional touch screen systems for the point of sale, which are particularly useful for those in the hospitality and retail sectors. Each model is compact 15-inches to maximise efficiency without taking up too much space at the counter.

By removing the need to input codes for products or move a mouse around a screen, the touch screen makes the process much faster than older technology. For a busy business with lines of customers at peak times, this can make a real difference to the customer experience and productivity of the staff.

In fact, one study found a 20 per cent reduction in employee response time with touch screen terminals over traditional POS systems.

Touch screens are also very easy to use, which makes training new staff faster and more efficient. They often come naturally to younger operators who have grown up with digital technology.



The POS Technology range includes the Element 395 terminal, Element 485 G540 terminal, and the J2 240 POS terminal, each of which offers a range of features and capabilities. The friendly team can help you determine which is the most suited to your needs, and will provide full training and service for any purchases you make.

Call 0508 2 767 832 or submit a query on their contact page at https://postechnology.co.nz/contact/ to find out more.