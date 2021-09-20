Clean the eco-friendly way with steam cleaners

Steam cleaners offer an easy and effective way to remove dirt and stains, and one of the biggest benefits of this technology is just how eco-friendly it is.

With superheated steam, these cleaners lift off dirt and sanitise surfaces. They don’t require much water to operate, keeping the cost of use to a minimum and avoiding using more water than necessary, ultimately benefiting the environment.

Additionally, steam cleaners do not require chemicals for removing dirt or sanitising areas, meaning you spend less on materials and don’t add chemicals to your local environment.

Proquip NZ supplies two excellent steam cleaners in New Zealand, the Limatic Carbon Steam Machine, and the Blue Evolution S+ Steam Machine.

Limatic Carbon Steam Machine

The Limatic Carbon Steam Machine is a compact piece of equipment suited for professional use. It offers a constant pressure of 5.5 bars and has a hot water extraction function, which helps to remove stubborn dirt that has been in place for a long time.

It is easy to use and can reach difficult spaces that larger devices struggle with. This device sucks up mites, spores, microparticles, moulds, and pollens, which are caught in the water filter and kept from further circulating in the environment.

Blue Evolution S+ Steam Machine

The Blue Evolution S+ Steam Machine is an all-in-one professional steam cleaner that also features a vacuum, UV light lamp, and air purifier. It is suitable for a range of applications, including restaurants and bars, retail stores, wellness centres, and janitorial work.

Using only tap water and offering a constant pressure of 8 bars, this device is a convenient and highly effective steam cleaner. The ultraviolet lamp offers a germicidal action, which, paired with the heavy-duty steam cleaning, removes 99.9% of germs.

The Blue Evolution S+ Steam Machine is also available for daily hire.

Proquip is a leading provider of effective, industrial cleaning solutions, with offices in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Find out more by calling 0800 277 678 or email sales@proquipnz.co.nz today.